AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Register at icet-sche.aptonline.in, other details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) counseling, effective today. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programs can submit their applications online via icet-sche.aptonline.in. The deadline for applying for Manabadi AP ICET counseling is set for September 14, 2023.

According to the provided timetable, certificate verification can be conducted between September 9 and September 16, 2023. The window for exercising AP ICET web options will be open from September 19 to September 21, 2023. It’s important to note that candidates, irrespective of their ranking, are eligible to participate in the AP ICET counseling.

Here is a summary of key dates for AP ICET 2023 counseling:

AP ICET counseling registration: Commenced on September 8, 2023

Last date to register: September 14, 2023

AP ICET counseling verification of uploaded certificates: September 9 to 16, 2023

AP ICET web options entry: September 19 to 21, 2023

Change of AP ICET web options: September 22, 2023

AP ICET seat allotment for the first phase: September 25, 2023

Reporting to colleges after the first phase counseling: September 26, 2023

Commencement of class work: September 27, 2023

Vacancy position submission to APSCHE: September 30, 2023

To register for AP ICET 2023 Counseling, eligible candidates who have cleared the AP ICET 2023 exam should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Locate and click on the AP ICET counseling link provided on the homepage.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill the details in the application form.

Make the required application fee payment, then click the “Submit” button.

Keep a separate copy for future use

For the AP ICET 2023 Counseling registration and verification of documents, applicants should ensure they have the following list of required documents: