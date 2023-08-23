AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Results Today: Link to go live on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in soon, check all details

AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Latest News Today: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education is all set to announce the results of AP EAPCET 2023 counselling seat allotment today. According to the latest reports, all those students, who have already cleared the AP EAMCET 2023 entrance exam and have duly registered their choices during the EAMCET counselling round will now be eligible to check their allotment result.

This would be done via the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Officials say that the results will go live on the official site of AP EAMCET anytime during the day. The candidates have been advised to check the official site for any update and not fall for any fake news on the social media.

How can candidates check their AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment results?

Officials say that the students need to login to the official site or the designated link to check their allotment status. Here’s your guide

a- Login the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

b- Keep other details such as application number of your AP EAMCET exam and the password.

c – Once you have logged in, you will see the tab of allotment results

d – In case the link is live, click on it and it will take you to another login interface.

e- Remember your hall ticket or admit card detail and password

f- Enter this detail and submit – your allotment result will be displayed on the screen

g – Check all details correctly and download for a hard copy for further reference or use.