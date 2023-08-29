Andhra CM allocates Rs 680 crore to support students through 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' initiative. 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 680 crore through the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ initiative. This endeavor aims to support a remarkable count of 9,32,235 students pursuing diverse fields such as engineering, medicine, polytechnic, and ITI. The CM emphasised the government’s substantial investment in educational reform. The underlying belief is that education holds the potential to alleviate poverty and various societal challenges, according to an official statement.

The primary objective of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme is to ensure complete fee reimbursement, thereby removing financial barriers to higher education. Over the past four years, the YSRCP administration has dedicated a significant amount of Rs 69,289 crore exclusively to educational initiatives. These efforts encompass distinctive programmes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Amma Vodi, Videshi Vidya Deevena, Goru Mudda, Vidya Kanuka, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Nadu-Nedu, YSR Kalyanamasthu, and YSR Shadi Tohfa, as highlighted by Reddy, the statement mentioned.

The outcomes have become evident through various initiatives, such as providing tablets to 8th-grade students, incorporating interactive flat panels (IFPs) for teaching starting from 6th grade, implementing English medium instruction, offering bilingual textbooks, integrating educational content from Byju’s, adopting a subject-teacher approach from 3rd grade, and enhancing infrastructure in government schools, the statement said.

Additionally, the inclusion of TOEFL training aims to enhance communication skills among students. The introduction of job-centric curricula and specialised fields in higher education intends to prepare students to navigate the competitive landscape of the job market on both national and international fronts. Reddy also mentioned that students will soon have the opportunity to pursue courses based on the IB (International Baccalaureate) syllabus, it added.

With inputs from ANI.