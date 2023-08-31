Anant School for Climate Action extends application deadline for Anant Fellowship in Built Environment programme.

The Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA) at AnantU in Ahmedabad, India, has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Anant Fellowship in Built Environment programme. The final phase of admissions has been prolonged until September 10th, 2023. This one-year post-graduate initiative aims to ignite the minds of visionary thinkers and problem-solvers in the realm of the built environment, according to an official release.

Introduced in 2017, the programme has garnered the interest of over 150 Fellows spanning six continents and more than 18 countries. The programme empowers students and emerging professionals to conceive and implement fair and sustainable solutions within the built environment. The curriculum offers a dynamic blend of fields such as urban development and sustainability, artistic and cultural studies, philosophy, social sciences, scientific and technological insights, design thinking and gender studies, among others, the release mentioned.

The eligibility criteria for this programme require applicants to hold an undergraduate degree in any field of study. In addition to this educational requirement, applicants should also demonstrate a strong dedication to improving or enhancing the built environment.

Also Read Delhi Lt governor advocates extending MACP benefits to retired education dept principals

Throughout the year, Fellows face the distinctive challenge of engaging with the LAP (Live-Action Project) programme. This eight-month experiential track empowers participants to discover, investigate, formulate, and execute practical solutions for real-life issues within their local communities. Moreover, the programme has fostered valuable academic partnerships with renowned institutions like the UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development, The International Institute for Inclusive Museums, and Pratt Institute. These collaborations aim to enhance the learning journey and provide fellows with exceptional opportunities for global cooperation and exposure, it added.