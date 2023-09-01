AICTE partners with EMBIBE for innovative school education.

EMBIBE, an AI-powered learning platform, has revealed a partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education. The collaboration is geared towards enhancing the educational experience of over 3.5 lakh tribal students and supporting 40,000 educators across 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools throughout India, according to an official release.

The initiative, known as EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School), stands as a flagship programme by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, dedicated to extending education to Scheduled Tribes across the nation. Notably, this partnership positions EMBIBE as the educational technology company to establish a collaboration with AICTE, with a focus on driving positive learning outcomes within schools, the release mentioned.

As a result of this partnership, students ranging from the grade 6th-12th will have the opportunity to utilise EMBIBE’s educational solutions. “By bringing EMBIBE’s AI-powered learning solutions to students in Eklavya Model Retention Schools, we aim to foster a transformative learning environment. This initiative not only aims to uplift learning outcomes but also equips students with essential skills, tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market. The partnership signifies a notable achievement in the education sector,” Buddha Chandrasekhar, chief coordinating officer, AICTE, said.

This represents yet another collaboration that EMBIBE has entered into as a component of the company’s initiatives in the realm of public sector learning interventions. This particular endeavor is anticipated to have a far-reaching effect on over four crore students across 23 states throughout the academic year 2023-24, as per the release.