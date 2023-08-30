3 senior executives exit Byju's amid restructuring.

Three senior executives of edtech startup Byju’s have resigned, including Pratyusha Agarwal, chief business officer, Mukut Deepak, business head for class 4 to 10, and Himanshu Bajaj, business head of Byju’s tuition centers.

The top-level resignations come at a time when the firm is restructuring its business in order to navigate multiple financial and legal woes troubling the company. The edtech major has recently seen its auditors quit, anti-money laundering officials search its offices, and several directors from the board resign citing inefficiencies.

“As Byju’s continues to chart its path to profitability and sustainable growth, we have undertaken a restructuring of businesses and verticals, including the consolidation of four verticals into two key verticals – K-10 and Exam Prep. At present, two very seasoned and senior executives lead both the verticals- Ramesh Karra heads the K-10 vertical, while Jitesh Shah is managing the exam prep business. As a part of the reorganisation process, Mukut Deepak, Pratyusha Agarwal and Himanshu Bajaj will be moving on,” a Byju’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Pratyusha became a part of Byju’s in February 2022, transitioning from Zee Entertainment Enterprises. At Zee, she served as the chief consumer and data officer. She also held several senior positions for a period of over five years.

Mutuk’s exit from the troubled startup comes after an association of nearly two years as business head for class 4 to 10. In his previous role, he occupied the position of Tata Play’s chief business officer.

Meanwhile, Himanshu had become a member of Byju’s in November 2021, taking charge of the Byju’s tuition centers (BTC) vertical. Prior to that, he had spent close to 16 years at the management consulting firm Kearney.

“We thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavors,” the company spokesperson added.

Also Read How ed-tech is bringing adaptive learning approach in India

Last week, Thomas Cherian, who served as the senior vice president for international business — considered to be a key architect in setting up the company’s American operations — also exited the company to join American studio Impending Inc as its CEO.