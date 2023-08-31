1,499 new colleges to be set up in Maharashtra this year, says Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra government is planning to establish 1,499 new colleges throughout the state within this year, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister said. Through a post on social media, Fadnavis conveyed that this initiative is in alignment with a five-year strategy endorsed during a convened meeting, according to an official statement.
Covering the span from 2024-2029, Fadnavis outlined that the strategy was discussed during a session led by Eknath Shinde, chief minister. This pivotal meeting occurred at Mumbai’s Sahyadri guest house, owned by the state government.
Furthermore, the gathering conveyed contentment with the successful execution of the National Education Policy (NEP), as stated by Fadnavis.
