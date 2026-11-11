When the ‘QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027’ were released last week, the immediate reaction in academic circles was one of familiar dismay: nearly 71% of Indian universities had slipped backward, with all six of our highest-ranked institutions—including the premier IITs and the University of Delhi, which dropped out of the top 100—losing ground. Media coverage and official commentary largely attributed this drop to hyper-competition, driven by an unprecedented wave of 195 new universities entering the QS rankings for the first time.

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But there is another side to the story – a disconnect between massive quantitative volume and global qualitative traction.

Thirteenfold increase

India’s representation in QS Asia rankings has increased more than thirteenfold—from just 24 in 2016 to 325 today—making the country Asia’s second most represented system after mainland China. Yet, as we argued in these columns in August (Why the government shouldn’t simply celebrate more institutes in QS rankings; tinyurl.com/4yafx9ff), sheer headcount and academic excellence are two different things.

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A deep dive into these rankings reveals a striking paradox: India dominates Asia in raw research inputs, yet struggles at the finish line.

Consider the indicators that capture sheer productivity:

Papers per Faculty: India leads the entire continent. Twenty-seven Indian universities rank in Asia’s top 50 for this indicator, with five securing spots in the regional top 10—led by IISc Bangalore and IIT Madras at joint-first and third place, respectively.

Staff with PhD: India has exceptional doctoral capacity, with 15 Indian universities sharing first place in Asia for the proportion of academic staff holding doctoral qualifications—more than double the count of the next best-performing national system (Iran).

Yet, having thousands of active researchers churning out papers at high frequencies doesn’t seem to translate into real-world influence. Much like the stark divide we witness between our elite technical institutions and legacy multidisciplinary universities (Why India’s IITs and IIMs soar while DU and JNU stumble; tinyurl.com/2c6zh4n9), high publication counts often collide with a severe citation ceiling. When we look at Citations per Paper—the critical yardstick measuring true research impact—only three Indian universities crack Asia’s top 50.

Quality versus quantity

This productivity paradox underscores a structural warning that education analysts and policymakers have repeatedly raised: academicians must aim at publishing in high-impact, peer-reviewed journals, instead of multiplying output simply to satisfy institutional, bureaucratic, or metric-driven pressure.

At the same time, the challenge is compounded by how global evaluation systems measure scholarly value. Addressing why certain disciplines face uphill battles under standardised metrics, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, Review Committee for NEP 2020, Ministry of Education, and former chairman, UGC, previously noted: “Unfortunately, non-English-language scholarship in arts & humanities can be disadvantaged because global ranking models often privilege English and certain publishing formats… arts & humanities output in India is interlinked with local languages, culture, archives, and publics – valuable for us, but least legible to global bibliometric pipelines.”

While policy shifts over recent years—the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the research funding mechanisms of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)—have fostered a mass publishing culture, volume alone cannot bypass institutional reputation and internationalisation bottlenecks. Our scores in global academic prestige, international faculty ratios, and cross-border student exchanges remain concentrated among a tiny elite, leaving the wider ecosystem vulnerable to rank erosion.

The road ahead

India has won the first phase of the regional higher education race: scale, staffing, and sheer publication output. But as the 2027 QS Asia rankings show, Asia’s academic landscape has evolved well past a numbers game. Going forward, we should move from volume-driven publishing to citation quality, deep global research partnerships, and tangible real-world impact.