Why Canberra, Australia’s national capital, is a great study destination for Bengaluru Students

Australia's national capital, Canberra, is known as the nation's knowledge capital, renowned for its world-class education and research. This pocket-sized city is young, vibrant, and features globally ranked universities with strong employment opportunities post studies. Students can explore museums and galleries reflecting Australian culture, attend year-round events, and enjoy an affordable and accessible lifestyle making it one of the best places to live and study.

Here are five reasons which makes Canberra the ideal study destination for Bengaluru students :

Quality Education – Enroll at one of Canberra’s tertiary institutions and you’ll study alongside some of the brightest minds in Australia. Canberra offers hundreds of programs and thousands of courses. Our institutions rank in the world’s top 100, with several in Australia’s top 10.

Employment opportunities – Canberra has rewarding employment opportunities for students, with the state frequently boasting the highest average income and the lowest unemployment rate in Australia. Eligible international students can access an extra year of post-study work rights. There are strong opportunities for internships and work experience in public and private organisations and it’s easy to find part-time employment while you study here.

Guaranteed accommodation – Two of the major universities in Canberra offer guaranteed accommodation on-campus that is safe and in close proximity to everything a student would need. The two universities that provide guaranteed accommodation to new international undergraduates are the Australian National University (ANU) and University of Canberra (UC).

Affordable and accessible living – Canberra is among the most livable cities in the world. With close proximity from university campuses to the city and beyond, Canberra’s transport network is both accessible and affordable. Students get discounts on bus and light rail networks and the city is built for cycling with more than 400km of cycle paths throughout the city.