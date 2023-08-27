Where are our tech leaders?

By Abhimanyu Saxena

We live in an age of information overload and a world now largely conversing on social media. Yet, some grim issues slip through this global dragnet for instant news and information. One such issue is the worrying shortage of tech leaders in India, not just C-suite roles like CTO or CIO, but the next level of leaders like head of engineering, products, among others.

We can look at this problem differently. How many consumer or B2B apps has India delivered to the global market? The emerging incongruence is quite dumbfounding because India is one of the richest talent pools in the tech world. On the other hand, we have produced some of the world’s best IT services brands, the likes of TCS, Infosys and Wipro. This aspect is essential to understand today’s shortage of tech leadership in the country.

The phenomenal growth of the Indian IT services sector, starting in the 80s and reaching its maturity post the new millennium, demanded an army of managers overseeing operations. This led to talented code writers choosing to become managers at the cost of losing touch with their core skill, which is technology and code writing being the fun part. This is why it is hard today to find tech leaders with more than 15 years of experience to head product development/engineering. And these are vital roles for the growth of the startup sector in the coming years in India.

India’s startup ecosystem has exploded in the last six to seven years. By one estimate, between 2016 and now, the number of startups jumped from a three-digit figure to over 70,000 and some 80 plus unicorns. Most of these working in cutting-edge areas like robotics, EVs, drones, AI, and conventional sectors like agriculture, logistics, education and health, will need solid tech leadership, at least during their formative years. Today the situation has reached a point of desperation where we are poaching tech leadership from Silicon Valley to work in India. These people typically left for the US some 15 years ago and are willing to return to India for the same Valley salary! These are hires not big enough to make it to the news but happen quietly in the background through WhatsApp groups. It’s a job seekers utopia too. Resumes meeting this demand are getting picked up instantly, indicating the massive demand-supply gap in tech leadership.

There are two ways to address this shortage challenge. One, allow the industry to organically produce tech leadership over a period of time while hiring from other markets continue. This is a status quo and not a solution. Two, the current tech sector leadership steps up and starts building the next generation of leadership to address the mid to long-term demand.

The form and shape of such an initiative have to be formal and structured to produce the desired outcome – high-quality tech leaders. It has to be something similar to the intense but relatively short-duration PGP offered by premier B-Schools today. The program must be tailor-made for mid-level managers with less than ten years of experience seeking leadership roles in the technology sector. And most importantly, the teaching and mentoring faculty has to be dominated by the current leadership to ensure the outcome is relevant to the industry. Working professionals with the right curriculum and pedagogy make great teachers.

The vacuum in tech leadership has to be fixed consciously and immediately. The outcome of not doing it could be quite bleak. As a relatively young and free democracy, India missed the transformative benefits of the industrial revolution and the space age boom that came around much later. But in about three decades since we liberalised the economy, we have emerged as the fifth largest in the world, amplifying the country’s potential. We already have the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and one of the most vibrant. The sustained growth of this ecosystem will need solid tech leadership, similar to what the early years of Silicon Valley’s development (Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, among others) produced. We must bridge this gap in India, and time is not on our side.

The author is co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit.