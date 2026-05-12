The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the date and time for the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared for the Uchcha Madhyamik (Class 12) board exams will be able to check and download their West Bengal HS Result 2026 on May 14 at 10:30 AM.

To check the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2026, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will contain details like student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2026: Check scorecard date and time

WBCHSE will release the class 12th Uchcha Madhyamik results on May 14 at 10:30 AM. Students can download West Bengal HS result 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth. Check HS result date and time, how to download scorecards and details mentioned in West Bengal HS result 2026 on this page.

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can check and download their HS result 2026 West Bengal using below steps:

-Visit – wbchse.wb.gov.in

-Click ‘West Bengal Board 12th result 2026’ tab

-Enter roll number and date of birth

-WB HS result will be available

-Download the digital marksheet and save it in PDF format.

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2026: Original marksheet distribution details

After the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 is announced online, students will receive their original marksheets and pass certificates through their respective schools. School authorities are expected to distribute the documents from May 15 onwards.

Students should carefully check all details mentioned on the marksheet and contact their school immediately in case of any error or discrepancy.