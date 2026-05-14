WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result official website: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today at 11 am.

Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can check and download their scorecards from the official result websites using their roll number and date of birth. As heavy traffic is expected on the websites after the results are declared, students are advised to keep refreshing the official portals for timely updates and easier access to their marksheets.

Students can check their Result 2026 on the official websites by entering their roll number and date of birth. Along with the scorecards, the board is also expected to release important details such as overall pass percentage, topper list, stream-wise performance, and district-wise statistics.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard

Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready before visiting the official result websites to check the WB HS Result 2026 scorecards online without any delay. Below is the WBCHSE website and the direct link to the result portal-

wbchse.wb.gov.in

result.wb.gov.in.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can check and download their HS result 2026 West Bengal using below steps:

-Visit the official websites – WBCHSE Official Website or WB Results Portal.

-Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

-Click on the submit button.

-Your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet.

-Take a printout or save a copy for future reference.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards via DigiLocker

Students can check and download WB HS Result 2026 through DigiLocker:

-Login using registered mobile number on DigiLocker app or website

-Search for WBCHSE Class 12 marksheet after result announcement

-Download and save the digital scorecard for future use

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Helpline and student support services

Students can reach out to WBCHSE helpline and official support services for any issues related to the result or scorecard download. The board is expected to update helpline details on its official website after the result is declared.

For login errors or technical problems, students can also contact their schools for assistance. It is advised to depend only on official WBCHSE sources for accurate information and avoid unofficial websites