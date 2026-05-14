West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS Result 2026 today. Lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can check their results online using their roll number and date of birth. Along with the results, the board is also likely to share the overall pass percentage, topper list, and other important details.

Students will be able to download their provisional marksheets from the official result websites. The online scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and result status. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.

ALSO READ Check latest LIVE updates on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026 here

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can check and download their HS result 2026 West Bengal using below steps:

-Visit the official websites – WBCHSE Official Website or WB Results Portal.

-Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

-Click on the submit button.

-Your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet.

-Take a printout or save a copy for future reference.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard

Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready before visiting the official result websites to check the WB HS Result 2026 scorecard online without any delay.

WBCHSE Official Website

WB Results Portal

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: What is pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 is expected to be announced along with the Class 12 results. Last year, around 90.79 per cent of students passed the exam, and a similar pass percentage is expected this year as well.

Along with the overall results, the board is also likely to release stream-wise, district-wise, and gender-wise performance details. Students can also expect updates on topper names, highest marks, and other important result statistics for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.