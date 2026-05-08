The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Result 2026 for Class 10 students today. Students who took the board examinations will be able to check their provisional marksheets online after the official declaration of results. Results will be declared first to the press through a press briefing and then the online scorecard links will be activated by the board.

Students across West Bengal have been waiting for the declaration since the Madhyamik examinations were completed earlier this year. Candidates can check subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other details on the official portals with their roll number and other credentials once released.

ALSO READ Check Live updates on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Official Websites

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 from the below official websites:

-wb.gov.in wbbse.

-wbresults.nic.in

Besides the official portals, a few reports also claimed that digital scorecards would also be available on other result-hosting platforms and DigiLocker services post the announcement. However, students are advised to rely more on official websites for accurate and authenticated information.

As per reports, the board is likely to announce the results at 9:30 AM. But the online result window may open at around 10:15 AM. Because so many candidates will be trying to log in at the same time, websites may be slow to load immediately after they go live.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: How to download in steps

Students can fetch their scorecards online and download it by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link “Madhyamik Result 2026” or Class 10 result link

3. Login with roll number and other required credentials

4. Submit the details to continue

5. Provisional marksheet will be displayed on screen

6. Download the scorecard and print it for future reference

Students should very carefully check details such as name, roll number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status etc. mentioned on the online marksheet.