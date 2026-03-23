BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2026 Direct Link: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th Result 2026 today, March 23 at 1:30 pm. Once declared, students can access their digital marksheets on the board’s official websites. The Class 12th or intermediate exams, held from February 2 to February 13, 2026, have concluded successfully.

Students can also check the Bihar Board Class 12th results at The Indian Express Education result page

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online as soon as they are announced. The board will release the results through a press conference, during which key details such as the overall pass percentage, the total number of registered students, and the number of candidates who appeared and successfully passed the exams will also be shared.

BSEB class 12th result 2026: Official websites to check Bihar Board Inter result

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

–results.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB class 12th result 2026: Steps to check your marks online

Students can use the following steps to check and download their marksheets:

-Go to any of the official websites listed above.

-Look for the link for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.

-Enter the required credentials such as roll number and roll code.

-Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

-Submit the details to check the result.

-The result will appear on the screen.

-Verify details such as name, roll number, roll code, and subject-wise marks.

-Download and save the marksheet, and take a printout for future reference.

BSEB class 12 result 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS or the DigiLocker app. These alternatives are helpful in case the official sites slow down due to heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Students should keep their roll number and roll code from the admit card ready to avoid any delays while checking the result. The online result is provisional, and the original marksheets will be issued by their schools a few weeks after the declaration.

If there are any discrepancies in the result, students can apply for revaluation or recounting of marks as per the board’s process. Later, they will need to visit their schools to collect important documents such as the original marksheet and the school leaving certificate.