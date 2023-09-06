WBJEEB results out for ANM GNM 2023: Download rank card now

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducted the exam on July 23 for two popular nursing courses, ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) and GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery). Candidates who appeared for ANM and GNM can check their results now from the official website of WBJEEB and download the rank cards!

The examination board of West Bengal JEE announced the results for ANM and GNM today, September 6, on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To find out the results, candidates have to enter their credential information (application number, date of birth, and security pin) on the portal.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is a state entrance exam for undergraduate, postgraduate, vocational, and general degree levels for various courses to get into West Bengal institutes. The West Bengal Education Board conducts the examination in an OMR-based mode. In the 2023 WBJEEB exam, the total number of students who appeared was 1,24,919.

Once you check the result, it is important to download your rank card for further reference. Here are the steps to download the rank card online:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB. wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

On the homepage, you may find a direct link to ANM and GNM results.

Click on the link, and a new window will open.

Fill in the information like your application number, date of birth, and security pin to verify yourself.

The WBJEE ANM GNM rank card 2023 will appear on screen.

Save it as a PDF and complete your download.

Rank cards will be used for counseling rounds.

The course ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) is a two-year program, and the course GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) is a three-year program. WBJEEB offers 500 seats for ANM courses; on the other hand, for GNM, it offers 2817 seats.