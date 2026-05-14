WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can now check and download their scorecards online through the official result websites using their roll number and date of birth. The result also includes important details such as subject-wise marks, pass status, and overall performance statistics.

Apart from the official websites students can also check their WBCHSE Class 12th results on IE Education Portal here.

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in their online marksheet, including name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. If any discrepancy is found, they must immediately report it to their school authorities or the board for necessary correction.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2026: Pass percentage

Purba Medinipur emerged as the top-performing district in this year’s examinations. Around 6.35 lakh students had registered for the HS exams, out of which nearly 6.26 lakh appeared and approximately 5.71 lakh candidates successfully cleared the examination.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard

Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready before visiting the official result websites to check the WB HS Result 2026 scorecard online without any delay.

WBCHSE Official Website – wbchse.wb.gov.in

WB Results Portal – wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students can check and download their HS result 2026 West Bengal using below steps:

-Visit the official websites – WBCHSE Official Website or WB Results Portal.

-Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

-Click on the submit button.

-Your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet.

-Take a printout or save a copy for future reference.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Career options after 12

After the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2026, students have several career options to choose from based on their interests and stream. They can pursue undergraduate courses like BA, BSc, and BCom, or opt for professional degrees such as engineering, medical, law, and management. Many students also choose diploma and skill-based courses in fields like polytechnic, design, hospitality, and information technology.

Along with this, they can prepare for competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, banking, and defence services, or explore vocational training and study abroad opportunities.