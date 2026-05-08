WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Scorecard: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Result 2026 today, ending the wait of lakhs of Class 10 students in the state. The board will declare the results first through a press conference and then the link for the online scorecard for students will be activated.

The candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examination will be able to check their provisional marksheets from the official websites after the results are announced. The Class 10 examinations were held at centres in West Bengal in February this year and lakhs of students appeared for them.

Timing of result announcement

Today, WBBSE will declare the Madhyamik Result 2026 at 9:30 AM through a press conference. The online result link will be available shortly after the briefing, around 10:15 AM. The students can use their roll numbers and other credentials on the official portals to check the marks. The schools will also be getting marksheets and certificates later in the day to be handed out among the students. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking the result online to avoid any delays during peak traffic hours.

ALSO READ Check Live updates on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Websites to Check

After the result link is activated, students can download their provisional scorecards from the following official websites:

– wbbse.wb.gov.in

-wbresults.nic.in

Students need to visit the official portal, click on the Madhyamik Result 2026 link, fill in the required login details and submit the details to check the result. Then the digital marksheet is displayed on screen. However students are advised to download and save a copy of the same for future use until the original documents are issued by schools.

According to reports, close to 10 lakh students registered for this year’s Madhyamik examinations. After the declaration , many users are expected to log onto the websites at the same time . This might make the websites slow or busy for some time .