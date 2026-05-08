WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT: The Madhyamik Result 2026 for the kids of class 10 has been announced today by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The provisional scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the board examinations can be downloaded online from the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The findings were declared by the board authorities at a news conference in Kolkata. The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am today.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 key points

The overall pass percentage for West Bengal Board Class 10th results is 86.83%.

Abhiroop Bhadra has been declared the topper for the West Bengal Class 10th board exams, 2026.

Kalimpong has been recognised as the top district, achieving a pass percentage of 95.10%.



This year, over 9.71 lakh children appeared for the Madhyamik examinations held across West Bengal. The board has conducted the Class 10 exams from February 2 to February 12 in a single shift in the morning. Along with the results, the board is also anticipated to provide details pertaining to pass percentage, topper list and district wise performance.

ALSO READ Check Live updates on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 here

Students can access their results by entering their roll number and other necessary credentials on the official portals. As per media reports, apart from the board websites, the DigiLocker and certain education portals also have the scorecards.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 – Check here

Candidates can check their Class 10 results on the official websites given below:



wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in



Candidates may have to wait longer loading times on portals, post the announcement, owing to huge numbers of logins at the same time.

How to download the West Bengal Madhyamik scorecard

Students can download the provisional marksheet online by following these steps:



-Visit the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

-The Madhyamik Result 2026 Link is provided on the home page.

-Enter roll number, date of birth or other credential to login.

-Enter the details.

-The scorecard will be shown on the screen.

-Download and keep the marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet issued by WBBSE is a tentative one. Original marksheets and certificates will be given subsequently through schools.” Students are suggested to verify all the facts available in the online result precisely such their name, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.



As per the media reports, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik examination in 2025 was 86.56 per cent and in 2024 it was 83.61 per cent as per the past patterns.