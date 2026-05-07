The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 examination results for 2026 on May 8. According to official notifications, the board will first declare the results through a press conference before activating the online scorecard link for students. wbresults.nic.in

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their provisional digital marksheets through the official portals including wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The press briefing is expected to begin around 9:30 AM, while the online result link is likely to go live from 10:15 AM onwards.

This year’s Madhyamik examinations were conducted between February 2 and February 12 across thousands of centres in West Bengal. Nearly 9.7 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year.

Official websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026

Students can check and download their provisional marksheets from the following official and authorised websites once the result link becomes active:

-wbbse.wb.gov.in

-wbresults.nic.in

The board has also issued notifications regarding the distribution of original marksheets and certificates to schools after the declaration of results. Schools are expected to collect the hard copies from designated camp offices and distribute them to students later.

How to download the WBBSE Madhyamik marksheet

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning “Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Submit the details to view the marksheet

Step 5: Download and save the provisional result for future use

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any delay while checking the result. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, the websites may also experience temporary slowdowns.

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