WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th Result Topper List: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik Result 2026 and the state toppers list for the Class 10 board exams. Several media sources said that Abhirup Bhadra came first in the state, scoring 698 marks, achieving 99.71 per cent in the examination.



The board held a formal press conference Thursday morning announcing the results. Nearly 10 lakh kids had appeared for the Madhyamik examinations conducted earlier this year in West Bengal. Students can check their scorecards online at the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Madhyamik Toppers List 2026 WBBSE:



Rank 1: Abhirup Bhadra – 698 marks (99.71%)

Rank 2: Priyatosh Mukherjee – 696 marks (99.43%)

Rank 3: Mainak Mandal, Ankan Kumar Jana

Rank 4: Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, Soham

Rank 5: Dwaipayan



This year, many students found their names on the merit list, showing good scores in the state board examination in different districts. During the result announcement event, the board also released district wise performance and pass percentage details.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026



Students can download their provisional marksheets by visiting the relevant websites and providing their roll number and login credentials. The online scorecard will have the marks in each topic, the status of qualifying and other details of the candidate.



The mark sheet issued in online mode in digital format is tentative. Original certificates and mark-sheets will be handed to students through schools later. Students are urged to double check all the information provided on the scorecard carefully after downloading the result.