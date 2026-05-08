WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result Date and Time: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 is going to be declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on May 08. The official notification also mentions that the results of the Class 10 board examination will be declared first through a press conference and thereafter the link for the online scorecard will be provided to the students.

This year lakhs of students appeared in the Madhyamik Pariksha conducted by WBBSE in various examination centres in West Bengal. Reports said around 9.71 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 10 examination which was conducted from February 2 to February 12, 2026. The tests were held in one morning shift in thousands of centres across the state.

ALSO READ Check Live updates on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Time & Date

According to the officially declared schedule, as cited by various news platforms, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will be released on May 8 at 9:30 AM through a press conference. Students can check their provisional marksheets online once the online result link becomes active around 10:15 AM.

After declaration students will be able to check their result on the official websites like WBBSE and WB Results. Reports suggest that digital scorecards may also be available through DigiLocker and other partner portals.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online

Once the link is live, students can download their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official sites – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link “Madhyamik Result 2026” from the homepage

3. Input roll number and other necessary credentials

4. Fill in the details

5. Provisional marksheet will be displayed on screen

6. Download a copy and keep for future reference

Media reports have suggested students have their admit cards ready before the announcement so that they do not face delays while checking scores online. Official sites may be temporarily sluggish due to heavy traffic immediately following the announcement.