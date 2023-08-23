Vedhik eSchool in collaboration with iLearning Engines launch AI school in Kerala

E-learning provider, Vedhik eSchool and Learning automation company, iLearning Engines (ILE), USA have launched Kerala’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The school was inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The Al School is designed and moulded by iLearning Engines. According to Vedhik eSchool authorities, AI School is an innovative learning method that ensures international standards and quality learning opportunities for students with the help of artificial intelligence technology. Through this, the same quality learning experience of school studies is available to the students through the school website even after school hours.

It also enables schools to achieve higher grades as the content and pedagogy are prepared in accordance with the National School Accreditation Standards based on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020), they added. The AI School facility is initially available to students studying in grades eight to 12.

The AI School will provide several facilities which include Multi-Teacher Revision Support, Multilevel Assessment, Aptitude Test, Psychometric Counseling, Career Mapping, Ability Enhancement, Memory Techniques, Communication-Writing Skills, Interview-Group Discussion Skills, Mathematical Skills, Behavioral Etiquette, English Language Proficiency, and Development of Emotional-Mental Abilities Training.

According to Vedhik eSchool, intensive training is available on the platform to appear in competitive exams for higher services. Coaching for entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, MAT, CUET, CLAT, G-MAT, GRE and language tests like IELTS will also be provided. Guidance for higher studies and scholarships in top foreign universities will be an added advantage.

The organisers said that AI School will be provide the best quality educational services to students at very low fees. Digital content based on artificial intelligence will be made available to the students through the school website so that the schools do not incur any additional financial burden.

Vedhik eSchool is managed by a committee of veteran professionals including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs and Vice Chancellors, as per the school authorities.

With inputs from ANI