VE Commercial Vehicles partners with IIT Indore for technology development and upskilling.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recently entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Indore (IITI) to foster the exchange of scientific knowledge. This collaboration is designed to foster the growth of essential skills for the ever-evolving automotive sector and its future workforce. It will also aim to pave the way for VECV employees to pursue advanced degrees like MTech, MS(R) and Ph.D. from IIT Indore, according to an official release.

“This is a VECV-sponsored program for its employees. We will do a stringent internal selection process and hope to have an exchange of about 100 students and employees, in a time frame of five years. This MoU will also enhance collaboration in research and academics in the areas of mutual interest,” Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, chief operating officer, VE Commercial Vehicles, said.

The MTech programme within this partnership requires VECV employees to engage in online coursework during the initial year. Subsequently, in the second year, participants will embark on project work, which can take place either at VECV’s Pithampur and Bhopal Plants or at IIT Indore. Throughout this process, guidance will be provided by designated thesis supervisors from IIT Indore, the release mentioned.

“This cooperation will cover joint research, scientific mobility, exchange of scientific and technical information, exploitation of research results and transfer of technology. It will also help in the training of VECV employees, internship of students from IITI, and facilitation of workshops, research and consultancy projects,” Suhas S. Joshi, director, IIT Indore, said.