USDC collaborates with Kyndryl to develop “University-in-a-Box” for India’s higher education sector

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), IT infrastructure services provider, and USDC Projects India Pvt Ltd, online higher education services provider, have announced a strategic collaboration to develop, maintain, and manage a state-of-the-art university management platform. The solution will provide enhanced and personalised learner experiences, streamline and optimise learner onboarding, and enhance the administration processes of universities for greater operational efficiency and regulatory governance, an official release said.

As per the release, Kyndryl and USDC will provide a cloud-based University-in-a-Box solution that will streamline third-party integrations, regulatory compliance, accreditation, audit support and scalability to higher education institutions. USDC will offer the solution as a platform-as-a-service to universities, including JAIN University, which plans to enrol 100,000 learners for its online courses by 2025.

The solution will leverage Kyndryl’s global expertise in consulting services as well as application development and AI to manage the entire learner lifecycle, from admissions to collecting learner feedback, evaluating teacher effectiveness and responsiveness, and course assessments. AI-driven analytics will provide a 360-degree view of a learner and analyse data across multiple Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for effective decision making.

Furthermore, Kyndryl’s solution caters to the specific needs of universities, bringing efficiency in processes including AI-based exam evaluations and scoring, Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-based digitisation to reduce paper usage, and an advanced attendance system, the release said. These enhancements will significantly improve operational efficiency and create new opportunities for potential investors and stakeholders interested in leveraging cutting-edge technologies within the education sector, it added.

“This partnership reinforces USDC’s commitment to Indian universities and emphasises our strong dedication to fostering lasting relationships. At USDC, we have always chosen the cutting-edge and the most innovative solutions, and embraced them in our day-to-day operations. Kyndryl’s solution is one such versatile proposition that has the potential to streamline and simplify our engagement with each global stakeholder. We have been and will continue investing in more such technologies that push the boundaries of the education system and ensure tech-enabled advancements,” Tom Joseph, co-founder USDC, said.

Furthermore, Lingraju Sawkar, president, Kyndryl India, said that the solution is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “India’s higher education sector has shown a strong growth trend in recent years, and the implementation of the National Education Policy is slated to bring in wide reforms and open up more new opportunities. Kyndryl’s solution will enhance the learner’s experience at 1400 touchpoints through improved UI/UX, interactive LMS, faster issue resolutions, and feedback analytics,” Sawkar said.

India’s National Education Policy seeks to transform the country’s education system through outcome-based reforms that will deliver high-quality education to all citizens and further promote India’s position as a global knowledge hub. The policy provides for greater flexibility in online degree courses, several exit alternatives during a course of study and flexibility in subject selections and course credit transfers.