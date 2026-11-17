India retained its position as the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year. However, overall enrolment from India declined 6.5% to 3,39,435 in 2025-26, according to the latest Open Doors 2026 Report on International Educational Exchange. In contrast, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) jumped 26.8% to 1,82,201 during the year. The divergence suggests that the US is attracting less interest from Indian students planning to pursue higher education, while those who enrolled in earlier years are completing their studies and entering the workforce.

According to Open Doors, the decline was largely driven by postgraduate education. The number of Indian students enrolled in graduate programmes fell 34.4% to 1,16,609 – down from 1,77,892 in the previous academic year. Undergraduate enrolment was relatively stable declining just 1.1% to 39,711.

The sharp fall in postgraduate enrolment comes amid growing concerns over the cost of studying in the US, visa uncertainty and the availability of post-study work opportunities. These factors are crucial because students weigh the cost of a foreign degree against the career opportunities it offers.

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According to Open Doors, the decline in fresh student arrivals is a bigger concern for US universities. The number of new international students – defined as those enrolling at a US college or university for the first time – fell 18% to 2,28,123 in 2025-26. This figure covers students from all countries and indicates that the slowdown in fresh admissions extends beyond India.

The decline in Indian student numbers was particularly significant. The country accounted for around 75% of the net decline in the international student population in the US, showing how heavily the overall fall was concentrated in one source country.

“The decline in Indian graduate enrolment alongside a rise in OPT participation reveals a gap between past recruitment success and future demand,” said Sanjay Laul, founder of MSM Unify. He said the rise in OPT reflected students progressing from earlier admission batches and did not show that new students were choosing the US at the same rate.

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Experts said that the rise in OPT numbers could mask the weakness in fresh student enrolments, as students from earlier batches continue to remain part of the overall student count. “US universities need to demonstrate why a postgraduate degree in the country is worth the cost by offering strong academic programmes, meaningful industry exposure and better career prospects,” said a study abroad consultant.

OPT is a temporary US work programme that allows eligible international students to gain practical work experience related to their field of study after graduation. However, the programme has recently come under scrutiny after the US Department of Homeland Security proposed a fee of $70,000 for initial OPT participation and $30,000 for subsequent participation. The proposed fees would be paid by educational institutions recommending students for the programme and could add to the cost of supporting international graduates.