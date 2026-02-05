The Union Public Service Commission has revised its eligibility criterion for candidates already accepted into the civil services — outlining several changes in its 2026 exam notification. Eligible individuals can submit their applications via the online portal till February 24 for the nationwide recruitment scheme. The Commission is looking to fill nearly a thousand vacancies as part of its CSE recruitment drive this year.

What are the changes?

According to the revised rules, candidates who have already been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service or Foreign Service categories will not be eligible to appear for CSE 2026. Individuals appointed to IAS or IFS roles after giving the CSE 2026 preliminary examination will also be barred from appearing in the UPSC Main exam — even if they have qualified in the prelims. The candidate will also not be considered for appointment to any service based on CSE 2026 if they find such a position after both tests but before the results are announced.

The UPSC also outlined specific and expanded restrictions for the Indian Police Services. As per the latest notification, a candidate who has been selected or appointed to the IPS on the basis of an earlier examination will not be eligible to opt for or be allocated the IPS again on the basis of the CSE 2026 result.

The commission has also laid down a detailed framework for candidates allocated to IPS or any Central Service Group A through CSE 2026 who wish to appear again in CSE 2027. Such candidates will be allowed to appear in CSE 2027 only if they are granted a “one-time exemption from joining training” by the concerned authority.

UPSC CSE applications underway

The UPSC is looking to fill 933 vacancies through its 2026 CSE recruitment drive. Interested candidates can submit their applications online via the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24.