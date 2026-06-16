UPSC civil services prelims 2026 results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 results, clearing the way for 13,343 candidates to appear for the next stage of the country’s most competitive recruitment process.

The Commission released the result in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The preliminary examination was conducted on May 24, 2026. Successful candidates will now move to the Civil Services Main Examination scheduled to begin on August 21.

How to check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

The Commission has released the result in a roll number-wise PDF format.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official UPSC website. Click on the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 result link. Download the result PDF. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number. Save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list will be eligible to appear for the Civil Services Main Examination.

Mains application process opens June 19

UPSC said the candidature of all shortlisted candidates remains provisional and subject to verification of eligibility conditions.

Candidates who have qualified must complete a mandatory online application process between June 19 and June 28. During this period, they will be required to verify personal details, submit cadre preferences, update information related to scribes or assistive devices where applicable, and complete fee payment requirements.

The Commission has clarified that even candidates who do not wish to make any changes must log in and submit the form. Failure to complete the process will prevent generation of the e-Admit Card for the Main Examination.

The number of candidates qualifying for the Mains stage is significantly higher than the 1,016 vacancies notified for this year’s recruitment cycle, reflecting the highly competitive nature of the examination.

Next stage includes nine descriptive papers

The Civil Services Main Examination forms the second stage of the selection process and consists of nine descriptive papers covering essays, general studies, language papers and optional subjects.

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for the Personality Test, which carries 275 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on combined scores obtained in the Main Examination and the interview.

UPSC said detailed marks, answer keys and cut-off scores will be published only after completion of the entire examination process.

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For thousands of successful candidates, the focus now shifts from checking results to preparing for the Mains examination, with just over two months remaining before the next phase begins.