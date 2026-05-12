The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit card soon on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates waiting for the hall ticket should stay updated, as it is a required document to enter one of the most competitive exams in the country.

As per previous years’ trends, UPSC usually releases the admit card around 10 to 15 days before the exam date. Last year, it was issued on May 14, while the exam took place on May 25, 2025. This year too, a similar schedule is expected, with the UPSC Prelims 2026 planned for May 24, 2026.

With the exam date coming closer, candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the admit card release.

The UPSC Prelims admit card is a very important document for exam day. It is required for entry into the examination centre and also serves as an identity proof. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any condition.

After it is released, candidates can download their admit card by logging in to the UPSC portal using their registration number and other required details.

UPSC Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download online

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their admit cards:

-Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in

-Click on the link titled “UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026” on the homepage

-You will be redirected to the e-admit card login page

-Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number

-Fill in your Date of Birth and Captcha code

-Submit the details to view the admit card

-Download and save the document

-Take a printout for exam day use

-Important Exam Day Instructions

UPSC Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on the admit card:

Verify all admit card details carefully. Carry it to the exam centre mandatorily. Report any errors to UPSC immediately.

-Candidate’s name

-Roll number

-Examination centre details

-Reporting time and instructions

UPSC Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Important details & download process

The UPSC Prelims 2026 admit card will include all key information related to the candidate and the examination. Candidates are advised to check every detail carefully once the hall ticket is released.