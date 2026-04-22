UPMSP UP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2026 examinations on April 23, bringing an end to the wait for over 52 lakh students across the state.

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Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. In addition, results will also be accessible through DigiLocker, providing multiple options for students to view their marksheets.

Over 52 lakh students await results

This year witnessed a massive turnout, with a total of 52,30,184 students registering for the UP Board exams. Among them, 27,50,843 candidates appeared for the Class 10 examinations, while 24,79,341 students enrolled for Class 12.

The examinations were conducted in offline mode between February 18 and March 12, 2026, across nearly 8,000 centres in the state. These included 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided institutions, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools, ensuring wide coverage and accessibility.

Past trends and performance benchmarks

Looking at previous trends, the board had declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day last year, April 25. The overall performance remained strong, with Class 10 recording a pass percentage of 90.11%, while Class 12 stood at 81.15%.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official platforms for updates. Once released, digital marksheets can be downloaded for immediate reference, while original documents will be distributed later through respective schools.

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