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UPMSP UP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2026 examinations on April 23, bringing an end to the wait for over 52 lakh students across the state.

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Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. In addition, results will also be accessible through DigiLocker, providing multiple options for students to view their marksheets.

Over 52 lakh students await results

This year witnessed a massive turnout, with a total of 52,30,184 students registering for the UP Board exams. Among them, 27,50,843 candidates appeared for the Class 10 examinations, while 24,79,341 students enrolled for Class 12.

The examinations were conducted in offline mode between February 18 and March 12, 2026, across nearly 8,000 centres in the state. These included 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided institutions, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools, ensuring wide coverage and accessibility.

Past trends and performance benchmarks

Looking at previous trends, the board had declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day last year, April 25. The overall performance remained strong, with Class 10 recording a pass percentage of 90.11%, while Class 12 stood at 81.15%.

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Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official platforms for updates. Once released, digital marksheets can be downloaded for immediate reference, while original documents will be distributed later through respective schools.

Live Updates
15:14 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

UP Board Result 2026 Live: Who topped UP Board Class 10 results last year?

In the 2025 High School results declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Yash Pratap Singh secured the first rank with an impressive 97.83 per cent.

The second position was jointly held by Anshi and Abhishek Kumar Yadav, both scoring 97.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, the third rank was shared by Ritu Garg, Arpit Verma, and Simran Gupta, each securing 97.50 per cent.

The merit list reflected a highly competitive performance among students, with marginal differences separating the top ranks.

15:08 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

UP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference