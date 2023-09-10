UP NEET PG 2nd round seat allotment results out today: Steps to download and more

The second round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment results will be released today, September 10, by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET). The results will be announced on the official website of UP NEET PG, upneet.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the second round of the UP NEET PG seat allotment round can download the seat allotment letter online by today.



To download the allotment letter, candidates have to fill in their application number and password on the website. The allotted applicants have to report to the designated institute between September 11 and September 14, 2023, to reserve their seat in the college.



Here are the steps to follow to check the UP NEET UG 2023 second round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Find and click on the direct seat allotment result link.

A new page will open.

Fill in your credentials, like your application number and password.

Click on ‘Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully download the seat allotment letter for future reference.

The next step after finding out your allotted institute is to report to the designated institute with your original documents for verification. The last date for reserving and verifying is September 14, 2023.

Follow the prepared list of original documents that you are required to submit for easy registration: