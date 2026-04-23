UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 12 Result 2026 today at 4 pm. Once declared, students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website –upmsp.edu.in.

Before the results are declared, students who are eagerly waiting can understand how to check their pass status through UPMSP’s official website, SMS service, and the Government of India’s DigiLocker platform. Here is a simple and easy guide to help students access their result details through these methods.

UP Board 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check

–upmsp.edu.in

–upresults.nic.in

–results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result 2026: How to check and download marksheets

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online on the official websites. Students can follow the steps below to easily check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link:

Step 3: Enter your UP Board 2026 roll number

Step 4: The UPMSP 12th Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify your details and download the marksheet for future reference

UP Board Results 2026: How to check scorecards via SMS

Students who took the UP Board Class 12 exams can also access their results via SMS. They simply need to type the message in the specified format and send it to the designated number to get their result.

For class 10th: type UP10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

For Class 12th: type UP12 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

UP Board Results 2026: How to check scorecards via DigiLocker

The government of India’s DigiLocker will also provide UP Board students access to their class 12th examination results for 2026. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can proceed with the app or its official website:

Step-1: Open the website results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step-2: Now go to UP HSC Mark Sheet/UP SSC Mark Sheet.

Step-3: Opt for UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Step-4: Enter the roll number and select the year of passing UP Board from the drop-down menu.

Step-5: Your UP Board results will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Simply download the results or the marksheet for future reference.

Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to obtain the ‘passed’ or ‘P’ tag on the marksheet.