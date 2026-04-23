UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the Class 10th Result 2026 today. Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As one of India’s largest education boards, the UP Board conducts examinations for lakhs of students every year. With the evaluation process now nearing completion, the long wait for students is set to end as they will soon be able to check their scores online.

Alternatively, you can check the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check marksheets online

Once the results are announced, students can easily check them online on the official websites. Students can check their results by following these steps:

-Visit the UP Board official website, either upmsp.edu.in.

-Click on the link “U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2026 Results” or “U. P. -Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2026 Results.”

-Enter your Roll Number. For Class 12, you may also need to enter your School Code (found on -your admit card).

-Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click Submit.

-Your result will appear. Download and print it for immediate use.

Once the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of their scorecard for immediate reference.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Things to keep ready before results

-Keep your roll number ready before checking the result.



-Use only the official websites to avoid fake links or incorrect information.



-In case the website is slow or not loading, wait patiently and try again after some time.



-Carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, marks, and subject details.



-Download and take a printout of the result for immediate use.



-Remember, the online result is provisional; the original marksheet will be provided by your school later.



-If there is any error in the result, contact your school or board officials immediately.



Students are advised to stay calm and not panic, as results are just one step in their academic journey.

These instructions are meant to ensure a smooth and secure result-checking process, helping students avoid errors, fake websites, or last-minute confusion. Following them carefully also helps in verifying details and keeping a valid record until the official marksheet is issued by the school.

