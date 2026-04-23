UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Examination Board will declare the class 10th result today at 4 pm. Once announced, the result link will be available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As one of the largest education boards in the country, the UP Board conducts examinations for lakhs of students every year. With the evaluation process now underway, students eagerly awaiting their results will soon be able to check their scores online through the official website. Information about the UP Board 10th Result 2026, how to check results, passing marks and other important updates.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check marksheets online

Students can check their results by following these steps:

-Visit the UP Board official website, either upmsp.edu.in.

-Click on the link “U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2026 Results” or “U. P. -Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2026 Results.”

-Enter your Roll Number. For Class 12, you may also need to enter your School Code (found on -your admit card).

-Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click Submit.

-Your result will appear. Download and print it for immediate use.

The online result will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools later. It is advised to keep login details ready and check the result only on official websites to avoid any confusion.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check results

Students can check their UP Board 10th Result 2026 on the following websites:

–upmsp.edu.in (official UP Board website)

–upresults.nic.in (official result portal)

–upmspresults.up.nic.in (alternative result website)

–results.digilocker.gov.in (to access digital marksheet)

Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.

UP Board result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 10 exam in 2026, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical marks together.

Each subject usually carries 100 marks in total, which is generally divided into 70 marks for the theory exam and 30 marks for practical or internal assessment.