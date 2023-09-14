University of Oklahoma and INTO team up for international student recruitment

INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organisation, has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oklahoma (OU) – the flagship public research university in the state of Oklahoma.

As a part of the collaboration, INTO will support Oklahoma’s recruitment efforts for all undergraduate and select graduate programmes on the Norman campus for direct admission, leveraging its worldwide network of recruitment partners supported by in-market specialist teams.

The partnership aims to enhance OU’s global reach and provide exceptional educational opportunities for international students, with the first incoming cohort planned for Fall 2024.

“We have partnered with the University of Oklahoma, known for its excellence in teaching and research with a sharp focus on student success. With INTO’s wide global reach and market knowledge, we look forward to supporting some of the best talent in the world in enrolling in Oklahoma’s academic programmes,” John Sykes, CEO, INTO, said.

OU offers 170 academic programmes encompassing a broad array of disciplines ranging from architecture, business, journalism, engineering and international studies.