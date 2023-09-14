scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

University of Oklahoma and INTO team up for international student recruitment

INTO will support Oklahoma’s recruitment efforts for all undergraduate and select graduate programmes on the Norman campus.

Written by FE Education
OU offers 170 academic programmes encompassing a broad array of disciplines.
OU offers 170 academic programmes encompassing a broad array of disciplines.

INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organisation, has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oklahoma (OU) – the flagship public research university in the state of Oklahoma.

As a part of the collaboration, INTO will support Oklahoma’s recruitment efforts for all undergraduate and select graduate programmes on the Norman campus for direct admission, leveraging its worldwide network of recruitment partners supported by in-market specialist teams.

The partnership aims to enhance OU’s global reach and provide exceptional educational opportunities for international students, with the first incoming cohort planned for Fall 2024.

Also Read

“We have partnered with the University of Oklahoma, known for its excellence in teaching and research with a sharp focus on student success. With INTO’s wide global reach and market knowledge, we look forward to supporting some of the best talent in the world in enrolling in Oklahoma’s academic programmes,” John Sykes, CEO, INTO, said.

Also Read

OU offers 170 academic programmes encompassing a broad array of disciplines ranging from architecture, business, journalism, engineering and international studies.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 17:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS