University of Essex launches MSc Economics of Business and Management programme

United Kingdom (UK) based University of Essex has announced the launch of its latest academic offering, the MSc Economics of Business and Management programme. This programme, designed to address the needs of both seasoned economists and newbies to the subject, integrates fundamental economic principles with real-world applications in business and management.

The MSc Economics of Business and Management curriculum aims to equip students with theoretical proficiency, technical acumen, and strong communication skills, all developed in the context of economics as applied to business and management. The course ensures that graduates possess a deep understanding of economic theories and cultivates transferable skills such as the ability to construct persuasive arguments and the versatility to excel both independently and in collaborative settings.

During the one-year degree programme, the students will delve into core economic principles and analysis, meticulously crafted to address the unique needs of the business and management landscape, and will cover a range of crucial topics such as mastery of modern microeconomics, encompassing key principles and theories, utilisation of statistical methods for comprehensive economic data analysis, in-depth exploration of contract theory, incentive theory, and the theory of the firm, insight into the impact of strategic interactions between firms on sales and profitability and application of economic insights to real-world business and management decision-making.

During the summer term, students have the opportunity to conduct an independent study on a specific topic of interest through the capstone project whereas, during the autumn term students can choose from a variety of optional modules that allow them to explore different areas of specialisation such as asset pricing, banking, behavioural economics, and game theory.

Also Read Nora Solomon Foundation launches Skill Development Centre in Gurugram

The programme opens doors to a world of professional opportunities for the students such as business and financial analysts, management consultants, government officials, and economists in prominent banks and financial institutions. “The MSc in Economics of Business and Management is tailored to develop future leaders in the fields of economics and business management. Our commitment to academic excellence and practical relevance will ensure that our graduates are well-prepared to make a significant impact in their careers. At the University of Essex, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and problem solvers, and this programme is a testament to that commitment,” Carlos Carrillo-Tudela, head, Department of Economics, University of Essex, said.

The module is open to both domestic and international students and the applications for the programme are now open, with the first cohort of students set to begin their studies in January 2024.