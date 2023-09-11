Unacademy announces third edition of UNSAT 2023 for Medical and Engineering aspirants

Online learning platform, Unacademy has announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT) 2023 for IIT JEE and NEET UG aspirants. UNSAT 2023 provides a gateway to students to prepare for Medical and Engineering exams under top educators.

Learners who crack UNSAT gain access to Unacademy’s learning experience. It opens doors to an Exclusive Rankers’ Group which provides an opportunity to elevate their chances of securing better.

Key Features of UNSAT 2023:

Exam Dates: This year, UNSAT will be conducted from October 1 – 15, 2023. (Two Slots: 1 – 2 PM and 6 – 7 PM)

This year, UNSAT will be conducted from October 1 – 15, 2023. (Two Slots: 1 – 2 PM and 6 – 7 PM) Exam Mode: Online and Offline

Online and Offline Eligibility Criteria: Grades nine to 12, 12th passout IIT and NEET Aspirants

Grades nine to 12, 12th passout IIT and NEET Aspirants Exam Fee: Online – Free, Offline – Rs 100

Online – Free, Offline – Rs 100 Result Declaration: November 2, 2023

Also Read Ready Accountant aims to expand its footprint in the Southern cities of India by 2025

Benefits to learners :-

• Chance to get up to 90% scholarship at Unacademy Centres

• Total Scholarships worth Rs 150 crore

• Education Sponsorship for Top Rankers (up to Rs 2 lakh each)

• Exclusive access to Special Rankers’ Group to improve their chances of ranking within the

top 100 in coveted examinations

• Mentorship by India’s Top Educators

• An opportunity to compete with some of the brightest minds in India

• Cash rewards

• Two months of UNSAT preparatory course subscription for all registered Learners