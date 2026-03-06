The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has announced the UCEED 2026 results today, March 6. Students who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design can now check and download their results online from the official website. uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED 2026, which is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology and other top design institutes, was conducted on January 18.

The final answer key was released on January 28, followed by the cut-off marks on February 5. As per the official schedule, the results have now been announced.

UCEED 2026 Result: How to download scorecard

To check their score and rank, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal using their registered details. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the “UCEED 2026 Result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a login window.

Step 4. Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 5. Click on the “Login” or “Submit” button.

Step 6. Your UCEED 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

UCEED 2026 Result: Direct link to check results

Direct Link: UCEED 2026 Result

UCEED 2026 Results Out: What’s next for candidates?

Getting a rank in UCEED 2026 does not guarantee admission. It is only the first step in the admission process. Candidates who qualify will need to take part in the joint seat allocation process conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to the B.Des programmes at participating institutes such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and important announcements regarding the admission process, counselling schedule, seat allocation rounds, and other instructions related to UCEED 2026.