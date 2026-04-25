The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 am on its official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can access their scorecards online using their roll number. The announcement is also likely to include key details such as pass percentage, topper list, and other important exam statistics.

Alternatively, students can also check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

The online marksheet will show subject-wise marks and other important student details. However, this will be a provisional copy. The original marksheets will be sent by the board to respective schools a few days after the results are announced, and students of Class 10 and Class 12 will need to collect their official hard copies from their schools. Students should keep checking school notices for updates regarding marksheet distribution and other important instructions.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps given below to check and download the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 scorecard online.

-Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

-Click on the UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 or UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and required login details.

-Click Submit to view your result.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Students can visit the official websites below to check the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 online.

–ubse.uk.gov.in

–uaresults.nic.in

Students may face issues such as entering an incorrect roll number, slow website response due to heavy traffic, login errors, incorrect details on the marksheet, or problems while downloading the scorecard.

In such situations, students should carefully recheck their details, refresh the page, try again after some time, and rely only on official websites for accurate updates and avoid unnecessary panic or repeated login attempts.



