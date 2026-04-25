UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 today, April 25. Students can now check their scorecards online using their roll number through the official websites. The result includes subject-wise marks, overall pass percentage, topper list, and other important examination statistics for both secondary and senior secondary classes.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective schools or the board authorities. The original marksheets will be sent by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) to the respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 will then need to visit their schools to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets, which will be required for future admission and documentation purposes.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

Class 10th (High School) overall and gender-wise pass percentage

The Uttarakhand Board has recorded a pass percentage of 92.10% in the Class 10 (High School) examinations for 2026. The pass percentage for girls stands at 96.07%, while boys recorded 88.03%.

Class 12 Pass Percentage 2026

The Uttarakhand Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.11% in the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. Girls have outperformed boys once again, achieving a pass percentage of 88.09%, while boys secured 81.93%, reflecting a consistent trend of stronger performance among female students.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps given below to check and download the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 scorecard online.

-Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

-Click on the UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 or UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and required login details.

-Click Submit to view your result.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Check scorecard on official website

Students can visit the official websites below to check the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 online.

–ubse.uk.gov.in

–uaresults.nic.in

–results.indiaresults.com/ut/ (alternative portal)

–uttarakhand.indiaresults.com (alternative portal)

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Post scorecard instructions for students

After the result declaration, students should carefully check all details on their scorecard, including name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. The provisional marksheet should be downloaded and saved for immediate use, while any discrepancy must be reported to the school or board authorities without delay. Students are advised to keep their admit card and result copy safe for future reference.

The original marksheet can be collected from the school once issued by the board. In case of need, applications for revaluation or compartment exams should be submitted within the official timeline. Students must rely only on official websites and verified sources for all updates.