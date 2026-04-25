UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results today along with the topper list and key performance highlights. Students can check their scorecards online through the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using their roll number. The result includes subject-wise marks, pass percentage, topper details, and other important examination statistics for both secondary and senior secondary classes.

Alternatively, students can also check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 10th (high school) topper list

Rank Name Score School / Location 1 Akshay Gopal 98.20% MP Hindu Inter College, Ramnagar (Nainital) 2 Ishant Kothari 98.00% Not specified 2 Bhumika 98.00% Not specified 3 Yogesh Joshi 97.80% Mandalsera, Bageshwar

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 12th (Inter) toppers list

Rank Name Score Location 1 Geetanjali Pant 98.00% Bageshwar 1 Sushila 98.00% Udham Singh Nagar (US Nagar)

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps given below to check and download the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 scorecard online.

-Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

-Click on the UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 or UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and required login details.

-Click Submit to view your result.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Key highlights and performance details

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their marksheet, including personal information and marks obtained.

-Subject-wise marks

-Total marks obtained

-Overall pass percentage

-Division status (First/Second/Third)

-Topper list and ranks

-Other key exam statistics

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Next steps after class 10 & 12 scorecard

After the declaration of results, Class 10 students should choose their stream carefully based on their interest and future goals, such as Science, Commerce, or Arts, and complete admission formalities in their selected schools. Class 12 students should focus on higher education options like college admissions, entrance exams, or professional courses based on their career plans.

Both groups are advised to keep their marksheets safe and stay updated with admission deadlines and counseling schedules.