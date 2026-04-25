UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 am on its official websites. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards online using their roll number as soon as the results are declared.

Alternatively, students can also check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

The result links for both secondary and senior secondary examinations will be activated on the official portals at 10 am, allowing students to check their scorecards easily using their roll number.

The online marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, pass/fail status, and other important examination details. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and rely only on official websites for accurate updates and smooth result access.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Students can visit the official websites below to check the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 online.

–ubse.uk.gov.in

–uaresults.nic.in

–results.indiaresults.com/ut/ (alternative portal)

–uttarakhand.indiaresults.com (alternative portal)

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps given below to check and download the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 scorecard online.

-Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

-Click on the UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 or UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and required login details.

-Click Submit to view your result.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: What is the passing criteria

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination, including both theory and practical components (where applicable). An overall 33% aggregate score is also required.

Students who are unable to clear one or two subjects may be eligible to appear for the compartment or supplementary examination, as per board rules.