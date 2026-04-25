UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 today at 10 am. Once released, students can check scorecards online through the official websites, as well as via DigiLocker and SMS services using their roll number for quick access. The result will include subject-wise marks, pass percentage, and other important statistics for students.

Results through DigiLocker and SMS services provide quick and convenient access without visiting the website. For DigiLocker, students need to log in using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account to download the digital marksheet. For SMS, students must send their roll number in the prescribed format to the official number provided by the board and receive the result directly on their mobile phones.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards via DigiLocker

Students should ensure their DigiLocker account is active and Aadhaar-linked, and enter all details correctly while checking the result to avoid any login or access issues.

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.

-Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

-Go to the Education/Results section.

-Select Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

-Click on Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and required details.

-View and download your digital marksheet for future use.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards via SMS

Instructions for students to check result via SMS:

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

-Type your roll number in the prescribed format provided by the board.

-Send the message to the official result SMS number announced by UBSE.

-Wait for the reply message containing your result details.

-Save or note down your result for future reference.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 will be released online. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website and logging in using their credentials. Follow the steps below to access your result:

Step 1: Go to the official UBSE website – ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UBSE Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and log in

Step 5: Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference