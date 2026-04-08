TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date and Direct link: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the IS Inter 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 soon. An official confirmation has not been issued yet, but as per the latest updates, it is likely to be out on April 12. Students are advised to wait for the final confirmation regarding the dates from the board.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted between February 25 and March 18, 2026, and the evaluation process is near completion. The board is expected to release the results soon once the assessment work is completed. Around 9,97,075 students have taken up the examination this year.

Where to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online through the official TBSIE websites—tsbie.cgg.gov.in and tbbeinew.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates should keep their hall tickets and roll number ready to access their marks. Last year results were declared on April 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM.

Steps to follow for checking TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results

Step 1: Visit the official website -tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the TS Inter 1st year or 2nd year result link.

Step 3: Fill in the hall ticket number or required login details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download the marks memo for future use.

The online marks memo will include subject -wise marks, grades and overall result status. Students will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects to clear the examination. Those who obtain 75% and more will be awarded with Grade A.

Students are also advised to rely on the board’s official portals and formal announcements for the final result date, time and access link.