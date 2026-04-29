Telangana SSC 10th Scorecard @bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has confirmed that the TS SSC (Class 10th) Result 2026 will be released today, April 29, at 2 pm. Students can visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in to check and download their marks memo online. The provisional result can also be saved for future reference until the original certificates are issued by schools.

By entering their hall ticket number and required login details, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status quickly and securely.

Alternatively, students can also check their Telangana SSC result on the Indian Express portal here.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard

Students can check their Telangana Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 on the official website:

–bse.telangana.gov.in (official website)

–results.bse.telangana.gov.in

–results.cgg.gov.in

Students are advised to use the main official website first and keep their hall ticket number ready to access the scorecard quickly.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students are advised to carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided above to check and download their TS SSC 2026 scorecard online without any errors:

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana –bse.telangana.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Results”

-Enter your hall ticket number and required login details

-Click on the submit button

-Your TS SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks, grades, and result status carefully

-Download the provisional marks memo PDF

-Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by your school

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Beware of fake websites

Students are strongly advised to check their TS SSC 2026 results only through the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana, such as bse.telangana.gov.in, to ensure accurate and secure access to their scorecards. During the result announcement period, several fake or unofficial websites may circulate misleading links and incorrect information.

Students should avoid entering their hall ticket number or personal details on any unverified portals and must refrain from clicking on suspicious links shared via social media or unknown sources.