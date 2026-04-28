TS SSC Result 2026: The Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 will be announced tomorrow at 2 PM, officials have confirmed. Students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in – Students will be able to check and download their provisional marks memo using their hall ticket number and date of birth (if required). The results will be officially released by K. Keshava Rao, advisor to the Government of Telangana, through online mode.

The Telangana SSC Public Examinations 2026 were conducted from March 14 to April 16 at multiple centres across the state, with nearly 5 lakh students appearing this year.

Where to check TS SSC Result 2026?

Once declared, students can access their scorecards through the following websites:

–bse.telangana.gov.in

–results.cgg.gov.in

–results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Apart from the official portals, results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. The marks memo downloaded from DigiLocker is digitally verified and valid for official use. However, students will receive the original marksheet from their respective schools later.

TS SSC Result 2026: Details required to check scores

To access the result, students will need details mentioned on their admit card:

Hall ticket number

Date of birth (in some cases)

TS SSC Result 2026: How to download Marks Memo

By following these steps, students can easily check and download their marks memo online-

-Visit sakshieducation.com

-Click on “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Results”

-Enter your hall ticket number

-Click on submit

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download the marks memo and take a printout

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy to avoid last-minute issues. The online marks memo is provisional, and the original certificate will be issued later by schools.

The Telangana board has advised students to regularly check official websites for updates. Due to heavy traffic right after the 2 PM release, pages may load slowly, so students should be patient and try refreshing after a few seconds if needed.

In case a student has misplaced their hall ticket, they should contact their school authorities before the result announcement. Stay tuned for the activation of the live result link on April 29 at 2 PM.