Telangana TS SSC Class 10th Result: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the SSC (Class 10) examination results for 2026 on April 29 at 2 PM, bringing relief to lakhs of students who have been awaiting their scores.

Officials said the evaluation process has been completed and preparations are in place for the release. Once declared, students will be able to access their results online through the official portals.

Result to be released online at 2 PM

The results will be made available on the board’s official websites, where students can check their marks using their hall ticket numbers. Authorities have advised candidates to keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Officials have declared that the results being declared. As soon as the results are officially announced, you can quickly check your scores by visiting the official Telangana SSC website.

Students are also advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards carefully after downloading them.

Steps to check TS SSC results

To access their marks, students need to visit the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bse.telangana.gov.in — and click on the results link available on the homepage.

They must then enter their hall ticket number in the required field to view their scorecard. After checking the details, students should download and keep a copy for future use.

The digital marks memo will serve as a provisional document until original certificates are issued by schools at a later stage.

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