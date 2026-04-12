TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 (OUT): The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Inter 1st and 2nd Year results are officially out. Students from both 1st and 2nd year can now check their performance and download their provisional marks memo online using their hall ticket number. The scorecard includes key details such as subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status.

Following the declaration of results, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has published the list of category-wise and stream-wise data for both 1st and 2nd year students, showcasing exceptional academic performances. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana Board TGBIE Inter 2nd Year result on Indian Express Education Portal.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Check category-wise and stream-wise topper list here

The TGBIE has, in recent years, chosen not to release the names of individual toppers in an effort to reduce unhealthy competition among students. However, it has released the overall performance data, including toppers by category and stream, during the official press briefing. Individual student identities, though, won’t to be disclosed publicly.

(To be updated shortly)

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: How to check marks memo online

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026.”

Enter your hall ticket number (roll number).

Click on the submit button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should check all details carefully and keep a copy for future use.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Details mentioned on scorecards

Student Name – Name of the candidate as registered

Hall Ticket Number – Unique exam roll number

Subject-wise Marks – Marks obtained in each subject

Grades – Grade assigned based on performance

Total Marks – Overall marks secured

Result Status – Pass or Fail

Division (if applicable) – Based on overall performance

Students should verify all details carefully and report any errors to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education immediately.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Important processes after result

Those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or recounting within the prescribed timeline. Candidates who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams, while others may opt for improvement exams to enhance their scores.

In case of any discrepancies in the marks memo, students should contact the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for necessary corrections. The provisional marks memo can be used for college admissions, while the original certificates will be issued later by the board.