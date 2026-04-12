TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 @results.digilocker.gov.in and SMS: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE is set to declare the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 today, April 12. Candidates who appeared for the First and Second Year examinations can check their results online on the official website using their roll number. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready, as the roll number mentioned on them will be required to log in.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through SMS services and the DigiLocker app. These alternative methods are useful during heavy traffic on the website, allowing candidates to quickly view or download their scorecards without delays.

Alternatively, Telangana Board TGBIE Inter 2nd Year result can be checked on Indian Express Education Portal.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Steps to check scorecards via DigiLocker

Steps to check Telangana Inter Results 2026 via DigiLocker

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website.

-Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username.

-Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section.

-Select Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from the list.

-Enter your roll number and required details.

-Click on ‘Get Document’ to access your result.

-Download or save the digital marks memo for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their DigiLocker account active and linked with their Aadhaar or mobile number to avoid any last-minute issues. The digital marks memo available on DigiLocker is valid for provisional use until the original certificate is issued by the board.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Steps to check scorecards via SMS

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

-Type the message in the prescribed format as specified by the board.

-Enter your hall ticket number accurately.

-Send the SMS to the designated official number.

-Your result will be delivered via SMS on the same number.

Students are advised to double-check their hall ticket number to ensure quick and error-free result access.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: How to check scorecard online

-Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

-Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026.”

-Enter your hall ticket number (roll number).

-Click on the submit button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should check all details carefully and keep a copy for future use.