TS CPGET Counselling 2023: Check expected schedule and other details here!

Counselling dates for TS CPGET will be released soon

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
TS CPGET Counselling Dates (Respresentational Image)

The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) counselling schedule will shortly be made public by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Candidates can check the dates on the official website once they are announced. It should be reminded that the seat allocation process is only open to applicants who have passed the admission exam.

On August 22, 2023, the government released the TS PGCET 2023 results. The winner was V. Hari Priya, who was followed in the rankings by Nikhil Kumar, Jonnalagadda Sri Divya, Deekshita Kulkarni, and Royaprolu Satwika.

While the release dates for candidates list whose verification is completed, exercise of web options, correction window and reporting to respective colleges are yet to be announced, some of the expected dates are below:

  • Registration for TS CPGET 2023 counselling for online certificate verification – 1st week of September
  • Result of seat allotment – 3rd week of September
Required Documents for TS CPGET Counselling in 2023

  • CPGET rank sheet
  • CPGET score reports for Classes 10 and 12
  • Original or temporary certificate of the qualifying examination, transfer certificate
  • combined score sheets for the qualifying exam
  • A residence permit
  • Community certification, if necessary
  • Income certification, if necessary

Universities that will be participating in the CPGET Counselling 2023

  • Kakatiya University
  • Osmania University
  • Mahatma Gandhi University
  • Telanagana Mahila Vishwavidyalam
  • Satavahan University
  • JNTUH
  • Palalmuru University

