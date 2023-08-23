The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) counselling schedule will shortly be made public by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Candidates can check the dates on the official website once they are announced. It should be reminded that the seat allocation process is only open to applicants who have passed the admission exam.

On August 22, 2023, the government released the TS PGCET 2023 results. The winner was V. Hari Priya, who was followed in the rankings by Nikhil Kumar, Jonnalagadda Sri Divya, Deekshita Kulkarni, and Royaprolu Satwika.

While the release dates for candidates list whose verification is completed, exercise of web options, correction window and reporting to respective colleges are yet to be announced, some of the expected dates are below:

Registration for TS CPGET 2023 counselling for online certificate verification – 1st week of September

Result of seat allotment – 3rd week of September

Also Read UP govt to link degree, diploma holders with employment through skill development

Required Documents for TS CPGET Counselling in 2023

CPGET rank sheet

CPGET score reports for Classes 10 and 12

Original or temporary certificate of the qualifying examination, transfer certificate

combined score sheets for the qualifying exam

A residence permit

Community certification, if necessary

Income certification, if necessary

Universities that will be participating in the CPGET Counselling 2023